NBC to Air ‘SNL’ Anniversary Special in 2015

NBC will reunite past Saturday Night Live cast members for a live three-hour 40th anniversary special to air Feb. 15, 2015, the network announced Friday.

“Saturday Night Live is an institution unlike anything else in television history,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “The many brilliant ‘Not Ready for Primetime Players’ over the years is a who’s who of film and television comedy for the last two generations.”

The specific lineup of performers and musical guests will be announced at a later date.