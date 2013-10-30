NBC to Air 'People Magazine Awards' Next Year

NBC is teaming up with People magazine and Dick Clark productions on a two-hour award show, The People Magazine Awards, which will honor the "cultural forces of the year."

The inaugural show is slated to air in late 2014.

"There is no better barometer of the cultural events and top personalities of the world than People magazine," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "This awards show will bring to light all who have broken through the clutter to make their voices heard throughout the year."

The announcement marks a further move into live/event programming for NBC, which last week acquired the American Comedy Awards to air next May. It also continued NBC's relationship with DCP, which also produces The Golden Globes.