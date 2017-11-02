NBC to Air ‘National Dog Show’ on Thanksgiving

NBC will air The National Dog Show Presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day, November 23. It airs from noon to 2 p.m., following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



The National Dog Show is hosted by actor John O’Hurley, who played J. Peterman on Seinfeld. Analysis comes from David Frei, an American Kennel Club-licensed judge and, along with O’Hurley, co-host of USA Network’s Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina. NBC’s Mary Carillo will report from the benching area and inside the show ring, while Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are reporters as well.



“For 16 years, The National Dog Show Presented by Purina has been at the forefront of the purebred dog world,” said O’Hurley. “I’m proud to be a part of a legacy that not only celebrates such a rich history of dog breeds, but also being part of a tradition that entertains everyone from 4 to 94."



NBC will air the dog show a second time on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.



NBC Sports Network will present a Thanksgiving Day marathon of The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, featuring all five winners from 2012-16. That starts at 5 p.m. ET.