NBC to Air Jeff Dunham Comedy Special Sept. 17

NBC will air comedy special Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

The hour-long special, taped Aug. 19 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will include stand-up and behind-the-scenes sketches from popular comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his characters. There will also be a live performance from country music singer Brad Paisley, plus guest appearances from actor Chris Parnell and mixed martial artist fighter Chuck Liddell.

"NBC has been very good to me over the years, and it's a true honor to have a special on the network,” Dunham said. “Walter (Dunham's curmudgeonly old man character) said he's looking forward to performing again in the showbiz/divorce capital of the world."