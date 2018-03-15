NBC to Air Ireland vs. England Rugby Match March 17

The final round of the Six Nations Rugby Championship goes down March 17, and NBC will air England versus Ireland on tape delay at noon ET that day. A win for Ireland would see the squad win every match it played in this year’s competition, which Ireland has attained just twice in the history of the championship, which goes back over a century.

NBC Sports’s presentation of Ireland versus England will also be shown on WPIX New York at noon ET, due to preemptions by WNBC’s coverage of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

Live coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. ET March 17 on NBCSN, as Italy plays Scotland, then CNBC has Wales versus France at 1 p.m. ET.

Streaming service NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of Ireland versus England on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, as well as the other Six Nations matches. NBC sells the service, which includes other elite-level rugby action, for $59.99.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will anchor studio coverage alongside analysts Alex Corbisiero, who played for England, and former USA Rugby captain Dan Lyle.

The annual Six Nations Championship consists of 15 matches played in a round-robin format between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Ireland has clinched the 2018 Six Nations title by virtue of its 4-0 record, with wins over France, Wales, Italy and Scotland.