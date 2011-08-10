NBC to Air Interviews with Dick Cheney
NBC has announced two exclusive interviews with former
Vice President Dick Cheney, the first on Aug. 29 as he sits down with NBC News'
Jamie Gangel for a special Dateline,
followed by a live interview with Matt Lauer on Today Aug. 30.
Dateline's
exclusive interview, premiering at 10 p.m. ET, will touch upon Cheney's experiences
before, during and after his time in the White House, as well as more personal
topics, including his family and health. Cheney's memoir, In My Time, will be released on Aug. 30, coinciding with his live
interview on Today with Lauer.
