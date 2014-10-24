NBC to Air 'Elf' Holiday Special

NBC will broadcast a stop-motion animated holiday special based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the film Elf, the network announced Friday.

Jim Parsons of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will voice the main character, played in the original live-action feature film by Will Ferrell. Mark Hamill, Ed Asner, Fred Armisen, Jay Leno, Matt Lauer, Gilbert Gottfried, Kate Micucci, Rachael MacFarlane, Max Charles and Steve Higgins will round out the voice cast.

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas will premiere Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. The hour-long special will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation with Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh directing from a script by Thomas Meehan, Bob Martin, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.