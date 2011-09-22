NBC to Air Cross-Network Coverage of ‘Education Nation'

As NBC is apt to do with company-wide initiatives, next week

it will give cross-network coverage to its "Education Nation" Summit with

programming on NBC News properties, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo and The Weather

Channel starting Sept. 25.

Throughout next week, Today

will offer daily reports on education topics like picking a college and the

middle school transition as well as interviews with Melinda Gates, Jennifer

Garner and Laura Bush.

On Sunday Meet the

Press will broadcast live from the Education Nation stage at 30 Rockefeller

Plaza featuring David Gregory interviewing New York City Mayor Michael

Bloomberg. Chief Education Correspondent Rehema Ellis will give updates on the

2011 Summit and report on the state of American schools for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

Williams will also host the Teacher Town Hall on Sept 25,

airing live on MSNBC, which brings together teachers across the country to

voice their priorities and brainstorm new ideas. MSNBC will have specials

guests on its programs all week, like U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan

on Morning Joe and Jansing & Co.

CNBC will feature special financial education segments throughout

the week while The Suze Orman Show

will address the need to educate America's youth about personal finance on

Sept. 24. Telemundo will have a week of education programming kicked off by a

special edition of public affairs show Enfoque

hosted by Jose Diaz-Balart on Sept. 25.

Coverage extends to NBC's affiliate stations, which will

contribute education reports in markets across the country, as well as online

at MSNBC.com, EducationNation.com, theGrio.com, and iVillage.