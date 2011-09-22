NBC to Air Cross-Network Coverage of ‘Education Nation'
As NBC is apt to do with company-wide initiatives, next week
it will give cross-network coverage to its "Education Nation" Summit with
programming on NBC News properties, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo and The Weather
Channel starting Sept. 25.
Throughout next week, Today
will offer daily reports on education topics like picking a college and the
middle school transition as well as interviews with Melinda Gates, Jennifer
Garner and Laura Bush.
On Sunday Meet the
Press will broadcast live from the Education Nation stage at 30 Rockefeller
Plaza featuring David Gregory interviewing New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg. Chief Education Correspondent Rehema Ellis will give updates on the
2011 Summit and report on the state of American schools for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.
Williams will also host the Teacher Town Hall on Sept 25,
airing live on MSNBC, which brings together teachers across the country to
voice their priorities and brainstorm new ideas. MSNBC will have specials
guests on its programs all week, like U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan
on Morning Joe and Jansing & Co.
CNBC will feature special financial education segments throughout
the week while The Suze Orman Show
will address the need to educate America's youth about personal finance on
Sept. 24. Telemundo will have a week of education programming kicked off by a
special edition of public affairs show Enfoque
hosted by Jose Diaz-Balart on Sept. 25.
Coverage extends to NBC's affiliate stations, which will
contribute education reports in markets across the country, as well as online
at MSNBC.com, EducationNation.com, theGrio.com, and iVillage.
