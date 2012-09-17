NBC Adds Usher, Shakira to 'Voice's Fourth Cycle

A day after Fox confirmed its new American Idol judges panel, NBC is also shaking up the lineup of The Voice, on Monday adding pop stars Usher and Shakira as celebrity coaches for its upcoming spring cycle.

The two singers will replace Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green, who will sit out the fourth season of the singing competition show to fulfill other career commitments -- Aguilera is releasing a new album and going on tour and Green is working on new music as well as a scripted comedy series for NBC based on his life.

Current coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will remain for season four.

"Doing two back-to-back cycles of this show requires a tremendous amount of time, and we are happy to accommodate the commitments made by Christina and CeeLo," said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt in a statement. "The participants on our show benefit from our coaches' expertise and their continued success in the music business allows for significant new contributions to the contestants when they return."

The Voice returned strongly for NBC last week in its first fall cycle, premiering to a 4.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo on Sept. 10, down 5% from where it ended its spring run. The show also proved its popularity when it topped the season two debut of Fox's revamped X Factor on Sept. 12, drawing a 3.4 rating to X Factor's 2.7 in their common 8-9 p.m. hour.