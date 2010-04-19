NBC Adds Tiger To Primetime

Tiger Woods is coming to NBC primetime, but unfortunately it is not for an appearance on The Marriage Ref.



NBC Sports plans on carrying the third and fourth rounds of the 2010 U.S. Open from Pebble Beach in primetime. NBC will air the Saturday, June 19, round from 4:30-11 p.m. ET, with final-round coverage set for Father’s Day from 3-9 p.m.



Woods, who unsurprisingly returned from his self-imposed hiatus to play in The Masters, is a virtual lock to feature in each of the four “major” golf events, barring injury or additional unforeseen circumstances.



This marks the second time a U.S. Open has been scheduled for a primetime slot, following the 2008 Open at Torrey Pines that gave the event its highest ratings in six years. That event was carried from 4-10 on Saturday and 3-9 on Sunday.