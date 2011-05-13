NBC Adds 'Playboy Club,' 'Awake,' 'Grimm' to Pilot Pick-Ups

NBC continued its pilot pick-up spree Thursday, ordering

three shows to series: The Playboy Club, Awake and Grimm.

From 20th TV and Imagine, The Playboy Club is a

period drama about a Playboy bunnies working at Chicago club in the 1960s.

Also from 20th is Awake (formerly REM) a

procedural hybrid from Lone Star creator Kyle Killen that follows the parallel lives

of a detective (Jason Issacs) who can't let go of any aspect of his fractured

family following a terrible car crash.

Grimm, from Universal Media Studios, is a dark police

procedural about a world where Bothers Grimm fairytales exist.

The three shows join yesterday's four pick-ups -- dramas

Smash and Prime Suspect and comedies Whitney and Up All Night.

NBC will officially unveil its fall schedule on a conference call Sunday, followed by its upfront presentation in New York on Monday.