NBC Adds 'Playboy Club,' 'Awake,' 'Grimm' to Pilot Pick-Ups
NBC continued its pilot pick-up spree Thursday, ordering
three shows to series: The Playboy Club, Awake and Grimm.
From 20th TV and Imagine, The Playboy Club is a
period drama about a Playboy bunnies working at Chicago club in the 1960s.
Also from 20th is Awake (formerly REM) a
procedural hybrid from Lone Star creator Kyle Killen that follows the parallel lives
of a detective (Jason Issacs) who can't let go of any aspect of his fractured
family following a terrible car crash.
Grimm, from Universal Media Studios, is a dark police
procedural about a world where Bothers Grimm fairytales exist.
The three shows join yesterday's four pick-ups -- dramas
Smash and Prime Suspect and comedies Whitney and Up All Night.
NBC will officially unveil its fall schedule on a conference call Sunday, followed by its upfront presentation in New York on Monday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.