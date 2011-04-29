NBC Adds More Star Power to 'The Voice'
NBC announced Friday that it will add even more star power to its hit singing competition The Voice.
Joining
the series starting next Tuesday will be singers Reba McEntire, Monica,
Sia Furler along with music producer Adam Blackstone. Each will team up
with one of the coaches and be their advisor as each prepares for the
"Battle" round.
The
teams are as follows: Christina Aguilera will team up with Sia, Adam
Levine with Adam Blackstone, Cee Lo Green with Monica, and Blake Shelton
with Reba.
The
"Battle" round will last four episodes, and more advisors will come
aboard when the show moves into the live performance portion.
The Voice airs Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m., before moving to 10 p.m. the following week.
