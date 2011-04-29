NBC Adds More Star Power to 'The Voice'

NBC announced Friday that it will add even more star power to its hit singing competition The Voice.

Joining

the series starting next Tuesday will be singers Reba McEntire, Monica,

Sia Furler along with music producer Adam Blackstone. Each will team up

with one of the coaches and be their advisor as each prepares for the

"Battle" round.

The

teams are as follows: Christina Aguilera will team up with Sia, Adam

Levine with Adam Blackstone, Cee Lo Green with Monica, and Blake Shelton

with Reba.

The

"Battle" round will last four episodes, and more advisors will come

aboard when the show moves into the live performance portion.

The Voice airs Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m., before moving to 10 p.m. the following week.