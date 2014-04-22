NBC Adds Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski to Kentucky Derby Coverage

NBC has added Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinksi to its coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 3.

Weir and Lipinksi garnered national acclaim for their coverage of figure skating during February’s Winter Olympics. The duo will serve as fashion experts for the Derby as well as the Kentucky Oaks on May 2.

“Johnny and Tara have an infectious energy that will bring a fun and fresh perspective to our Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks telecasts,” said Rob Hyland, coordinating producer for NBC Sports Group. “They will be in their element amid the big-event atmosphere and pageantry of Churchill Downs.”

New anchor Josh Elliott will also make his NBC Sports debut during the Kentucky Derby.