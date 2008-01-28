NBC Acquires Programmer LX.TV

NBC’s Local Media Division acquired LX.TV, a producer of local entertainment programming. LX.TV will become the anchor of a new production unit with the division that will produce “cultural and lifestyle programming” for the group’s local media platforms, according to NBC.

“As we continue to grow our business outside of the traditional television space, one of our priorities has been to increase our local-content production, with a particular focus on lifestyle and cultural programming,” said John Wallace, president of the NBC Local Media Division, in a statement. “We worked with LX.TV on several projects at WNBC, and their understanding of the local marketplace and what appeals to the young urban audience -- not just in New York, but beyond -- makes them a great fit for our division.”

LX.TV was founded in 2006, and initially only distributed its content online. Since then, it has produced programming such as real estate show OpenHouseNYC and LX.TV 1st Look for NBC O&O WNBC in New York.

The company will remain based in New York, although it will open up production offices in several O&O station markets.

According to LX.TV, one of the goals of the deal is to develop “relevant local content that is unique to its particular market, but that also has a broader regional appeal.”