NBC Acquires Drama Series 'Siberia' for Summer

NBC has acquiredthe drama Siberia, from

Sierra/Engine Television and Infinity Films, for a summer run that will begin

July 1.





The one-hour scripted series centers on reality show

contestants who uncover dark secrets about the remote location in which they

are competing. Michael Ohoven, Slava Jakovleff and Chris

Philip serve as executive producers, with Matthew Arnold as creator.





"The concept of survival, when mysterious elements are

at play, makes for a compelling show," said Jeff Bader, president, program

planning, strategy and research for NBC Entertainment. "We believe a

scripted series that offers an insightful behind-the-scenes view of how a

reality concept comes together -- especially when things don't go according to

plan -- will connect with our audience in a very satisfying way."



Siberia joins

other scripted series for NBC this summer, including Camp and

drama Crossing Lines.