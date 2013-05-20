NBC Acquires Drama Series 'Siberia' for Summer
NBC has acquiredthe drama Siberia, from
Sierra/Engine Television and Infinity Films, for a summer run that will begin
July 1.
The one-hour scripted series centers on reality show
contestants who uncover dark secrets about the remote location in which they
are competing. Michael Ohoven, Slava Jakovleff and Chris
Philip serve as executive producers, with Matthew Arnold as creator.
"The concept of survival, when mysterious elements are
at play, makes for a compelling show," said Jeff Bader, president, program
planning, strategy and research for NBC Entertainment. "We believe a
scripted series that offers an insightful behind-the-scenes view of how a
reality concept comes together -- especially when things don't go according to
plan -- will connect with our audience in a very satisfying way."
Siberia joins
other scripted series for NBC this summer, including Camp and
drama Crossing Lines.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.