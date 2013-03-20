NBC Acquires 'Crossing Lines' for Summer Run
NBC has acquired the one-hour crime series Crossing Lines
from producers Tandem Communications and Bernero Productions.
The network will air 10 episodes beginning this summer.
Crossing Lines centers on the International Criminal
Court, which investigates serialized cross-border crimes and tracks down global
criminals. The series is coproduced with TF1 Production/TF1 Network and
commissioned by Sony Pictures Television Networks.
"We're making scripted projects a priority for our
summer lineup, and this is a great fit," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman
of NBC Entertainment. "The special unit of Crossing Lines brings
global criminals to justice with the help of the International Criminal Court.
We have every reason to believe that our viewers will enjoy these compelling
and well-told stories."
Germany's SAT.1 and Italian public broadcaster RAI have also
acquired the series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.