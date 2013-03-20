NBC Acquires 'Crossing Lines' for Summer Run

NBC has acquired the one-hour crime series Crossing Lines

from producers Tandem Communications and Bernero Productions.





The network will air 10 episodes beginning this summer.



Crossing Lines centers on the International Criminal

Court, which investigates serialized cross-border crimes and tracks down global

criminals. The series is coproduced with TF1 Production/TF1 Network and

commissioned by Sony Pictures Television Networks.





"We're making scripted projects a priority for our

summer lineup, and this is a great fit," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman

of NBC Entertainment. "The special unit of Crossing Lines brings

global criminals to justice with the help of the International Criminal Court.

We have every reason to believe that our viewers will enjoy these compelling

and well-told stories."





Germany's SAT.1 and Italian public broadcaster RAI have also

acquired the series.

