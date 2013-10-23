NBC Acquires 'American Comedy Awards'

NBC has acquired the American Comedy Awards, the network announced Wednesday.

The ceremony, which honors the comedians who have achieved new heights during the past year in both film and TV, will air in May. Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare will serve as executive producers.

"We all love a good laugh and the American Comedy Awards will be full of gut-busting material from the best comedians in our business," said Paul Telegdy, president alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "With creative genius Don Mischer at the helm, get ready for a night of great hilarity. No joke."

The special was created by George Schlatter,

airing on ABC from 1987-2001, with Comedy Central airing the final year. In 2003, Comedy Central replaced the special with its own, though, that only ran for one year. In 2011, Comedy Central brought back the The Comedy Awards, which aired again in 2012.