NBA Upgrades App With More Statistics

NBA Digital has added more statistics to its app, including more data about defense.

The app’s extended NBA League Pass “Watch” integration also allows fans to keep up to date on the play of the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, which are working on potentially record breaking seasons.

In addition, the app will give fans direct access to the final games of Kobe Bryant’s career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The statistical upgrades on the app allow viewers to switch between season totals and per game averages for the leaders in categories including points, rebounds, assists, field goals, three-pointers, free throws and steals.

New defensive stats include field goal percentage while defending the rim and blocks per game while defending the goal.

The NBA app has 35 million downloads. Visits are up 17%. The app is part of NBA Digital, which is jointly managed by the league and Turner Sports.