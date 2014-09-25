NBA TV Tips 30 Preseason Telecasts

NBA TV will put the spotlight on The King's return to Cleveland as part of its expansive coverage of the league's preseason.

Ther service will present some 100 hours of live NBA preseason coverage, beginning on Friday, Sept. 26, with NBA Media Days, followed by the return of NBA Real Training Camp.

Serving as a prelude to the first full season under the watch of commissioner Adam Silver, the network’s live game action encompasses 30 games and features multiple appearances by the NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

