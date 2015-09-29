NBA TV to Simulcast Show on Facebook

NBA Digital plans to be the first to simulcast a TV show on cable and on Facebook.

The show, NBA Real Training Camp, featuring LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, will appear Thursday at 11 a.m. The show will appear on NBA TV, NBA.com and the league’s Facebook page.

NBA Digital is jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports.

“We have a long history with Facebook and are excited to team up with them for another first of its kind initiative, as we bring the excitement of Real Training Camp with Head Coach David Blatt, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to an even broader audience,” said Albert “Scooter” Vertino, general manager of NBA Digital and senior VP of programming, Turner Sports. “Our goal is always to provide the most compelling content for our fans any way they choose to consume it and this initiative will expand the visibility of this quality daytime programming.”