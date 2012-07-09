NBA TV Sets Summer League Coverage

NBA TV has set its coverage plans for the 2012 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Monday in Orlando and Friday in Las Vegas.

The league-run network will air four games a day from July 9-22 for a total of 56 games in 14 days.

In Orlando, Rick Kamla and Vince Cellini will share play-by-play responsibilities with analysts Dennis Scott and Kendall Gill. Matt Winer, Joel Meyers, Kevin Calabro, Kamla and Cellini will call games in Las Vegas.

Summer League games will also be available live on NBA.com and NBA Mobile through NBA Summer League Broadband for a $14.99 fee.