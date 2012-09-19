NBA TV Selects Brooklyn Nets for 'The Association's Fourth Season

NBA TV will feature the Brooklyn Nets on the fourth season of its reality series The Association.

This will be the franchise's inaugural season in Brooklyn, after 35 years of playing its games in New Jersey. Music mogul Jay-Z

owns a minority share of the team.



The Association is a Hard Knocks-like series that goes behind the scenes of an NBA team throughout its entire season. The cross-platform series includes episodes on NBA TV and original webisodes on NBA.com. The new season premieres Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

"The Association is part of NBA TV's commitment to deliver original programming, which provides fans with authentic access to all aspects of the game," said Christina Miller, senior VP and GM, NBA Digital. "We're thrilled to have the Nets involved this year, during an historic period for the franchise, and look forward to covering them through the journey of their inaugural season in Brooklyn."

The Association has featured the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets in recent seasons.