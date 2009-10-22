NBA TV Secures New Agreements with TWC, Cablevision and Dish

The NBA forged new multiyear deals with Time Warner Cable, Cablevision and Dish Network to carry the league’s NBA TV, the league announced Thursday. The NBA recently struck affiliate deals with Comcast, Cox, DirecTV and Verizon. The league will reach 45 million homes this season with the new deals.



The three companies that signed on with NBA TV Thursday will continue to carry NBA League Pass, the subscription package offered by the league that airs up to 40 out-of-market games each week.



NBA TV offers more than 100 live games, original programming and studio shows.



“NBA TV remains the ultimate basketball destination,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Adam Silver. “We’re excited to welcome the millions of new fans who will be able to experience the network’s original programming, live games and Emmy award-winning on-air talent.”



The NBA season begins Oct. 27 on TNT when the Eastern Conference champions of the last two years, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, take one each other at 7:30, followed by a West Coast matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and their hometown rivals the Clippers.

