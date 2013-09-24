NBA TV Reviving 'Inside Stuff'

NBA TV is reviving NBA Inside Stuff, the league's entertainment and all-access show.

The recently retired Grant Hill and sports radio host Kristen Ledlow will cohost the new version, which will incorporate some of the old popular segments such as "Jam Session" and "Rewind" with a new look. The 30-minute program will also feature in-depth interviews with some of the game's biggest stars and will run weekly (26 episodes) during the season with several special editions interspersed throughout.

Hill, who will be joining Turner Sports this season as analyst for TNT and NBA TV, played in the league for 18 years with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Ledlow is the cohost of The Morning Drive on 92.9 FM in Atlanta.

"We look forward to bringing Inside Stuff to the next generation of NBA fans," said Christina Miller, senior VP and general manager of NBA Digital. "The series will offer fun, original content for our fans including all access features, must-see highlights and all-new segments which we will present across all screens"

Inside Stuff originally ran from 1990-2005 and was hosted by Ahmad Rashad and a variety of cohosts that included Julie Moran, Willow Bay and Summer Sanders.