NBA TV Nets Most-Watched First Round

NBA TV netted a 237% viewership increase for its coverage of the first-round of the 2014 NBA playoffs, to post its best-ever first round numbers.

The league-owned network’s seven games, all of which were originally produced, averaged 720,000 viewers.

NBA TV wrapped up its playoff coverage on Thursday night with a bang, drawing a network-record 1.07 million viewers for Game 6 as the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Indiana Pacers survived elimination against the 8th-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

That surpassed the mark set with Tuesday’s coverage of Game 5 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder, which averaged 939,000 viewers.

(Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)