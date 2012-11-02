NBA TV Has Most-Watched Telecast With Lakers-Blazers

NBA TV has picked up right where it left off last season.

The second game of the network's opening night doubleheader on Oct. 31 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers averaged 868,000 viewers, making it NBA TV's most-watched telecast ever.

The previous mark was the net's premiere of the Dream Team documentary (847,000) on June 13. Previously, the most-viewed NBA game airing on the network was Game 5 of the 2011 first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs on April 27, 2011 (835,000).

The first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, which featured the San Antonio Spurs visiting the New Orleans Hornets, drew 638,000 viewers, to give the net an average of 758,000 viewers across both games, giving NBA TV its most-watched opening night in its history.

NBA TV is coming off its most-viewed regular season last year. NBA Digital, which is jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, saw double-digit growth across all platforms.