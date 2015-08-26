NBA TV Bares Teeth With Shaq Week Stunt

NBA TV is fishing for ratings with a familiar sounding programming stunt. Shaq Week will feature programming starring Shaquille O’Neal, the 15-time All-Star center turned TNT TV analyst.

Among the shows airing during Shaq Week are replays of 20 of O’Neal’s best performances as a larger than life player, including the 1993 game against the Nets when one of his dunks crushed the backboard.

During Shaq Week, NBA Digital will feature content starring the Big Aristotle, including best-of moments from TNT and NBA-TV.

The Shaq Week moniker is a play on Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week.