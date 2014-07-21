NBA’s D-League President Headed to Facebook

Dan Reed, who has been president of the NBA’s Development League, will step down from his post to take a role with Facebook.

Reed will join the social platform as head of global sports partnerships. His last day at the NBA will be July 31.

“Dan’s exceptional business acumen and tireless work ethic have lifted the NBA Development League to new heights,” said deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. “We thank Dan for his contributions to the NBA and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Reed has been with the league since 2004 and served as D-League president since 2007. Under Reed, the D-League has expanded to 18 teams and set attendance and revenue marks.

Reed joins a team that includes Sibyl Goldman, who heads up Entertainment partnerships, and Andy Mitchell, who heads up news and international partnerships out of New York. He will report to Nick Grudin, director of partnerships. ”Facebook is a powerful platform for connecting people with the sports, athletes and events they care about. Dan is a welcome addition to the team building more meaningful connections, conversations, and experiences in this area,” said Grudin.