NBA Playoffs: TNT Soars With 36% Gain To 4.37 Million Viewers

TNT remains hot with the 2011 NBA playoffs. After its opening tripleheader produced a 36% audience advance, the drama network continued apace through its first nine postseason telecasts.

For the games through April 20, TNT has dunked a 33% rise in U.S. household rating to a 2.8 average from a 2.1 at the same stage of the 2010 postseason. According to Nielsen data, TNT's nine telecasts played in 3.2 million homes, 32% more than 2.43 million last year, translating into 4.37 million watchers, up 36% from a 3.21 million average in the 2010 pro hoops playoffs.

On the demo side of the court, TNT has posted up significant amelioration: 39% to 1.51 million persons 18 to 34; 41% to 2.55 million persons 18 to 49; 37% to 2.24 million adults 25 to 54; 37% to 1.08 million guys 18 to 34; 41% to 1.84 million males 18 to 49; and 38% to 1.59 million men 25 to 54.