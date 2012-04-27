NBA Playoffs: Coverage Set for First Round

It

took until the final day of the NBA's 66-game sprint of a season, but

after Thursday's final buzzer, the matchups for the first round of the

postseason were finally set.

On Friday ESPN and Turner unveiled their coverage plans for the first week of the 16-team tournament.

The

playoffs begin Saturday, with all eight series tipping off across the

weekend. TNT gets the first game at 1 p.m., a matchup between the

Eastern conference's top-seeded Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia

76ers. At 3:30 p.m., a star-studded series between the Miami Heat and

New York Knicks kicks off ABC's coverage. ESPN broadcasts its first

playoff games at 7 p.m. with an Orlando Magic-Indiana Pacers/Dallas

Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder doubleheader.

Coming

off last year's record-setting season, TNT again had

its highest-rated and most-watched regular season ever. The network averaged a 1.7 U.S. household rating (up 6% from last

year) and 2.50 million total viewers (up 4%). This was TNT's fifth straight year of growth among both viewers and households.

ESPN is poised to match last year's 1.5 HH rating.

The

league's television network, NBA TV, will air roughly 1,500 hours of

coverage, and will once again carry some first-round games. The network

will independently produce them for the first time since the start of

the league's partnership with Turner Sports to jointly manage the NBA's

digital assets four years ago. NBA TV kicks off its coverage with Game 2

of the Magic-Pacers series on Monday.

NBA TV also experienced its most-watched season ever, averaging 337,000 viewers (up 33%) for its 96-game slate.

Below is the TV

schedule for each series' first four games (coverage plans for additional games

TBD):

Saturday, April 28

Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago

Bulls (Game 1) 1 p.m. TNT

New York

Knicks @ Miami Heat (Game 1) 3:30 p.m. ABC

Orlando Magic @ Indiana

Pacers (Game 1) 7 p.m. ESPN

Dallas Mavericks

@ Oklahoma City Thunder (Game 1) 9:30 p.m. ESPN



Sunday, April 29

Utah Jazz @

San Antonio Spurs (Game 1) 1 p.m.

ESPN

Denver Nuggets @

L.A. Lakers (Game 1) 3:30 p.m. ABC

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta

Hakws (Game 1) 7 p.m. TNT

L.A. Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies (Game

1) 9:30 p.m. TNT



Monday, April 30

New York Knicks @ Miami

Heat (Game 2) 7 p.m. TNT

Orlando Magic @

Indiana Pacers (Game 2) 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City

Thunder (Game 2) 9:30 p.m. TNT



Tuesday, May 1

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta

Hawks (Game 2) 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers

@ Chicago Bulls (Game 2) 8 p.m. TNT

Denver Nuggets @ L.A.

Lakers (Game 2) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, May 2

Utah Jazz @ San

Antonio Spurs (Game 2) 7

p.m. TNT

Indiana Pacers

@ Orlando Magic (Game 3) 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

L.A. Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies

(Game 2) 9:30 p.m. TNT



Thursday, May 3

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks (Game

3) 7 p.m. TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas

Mavericks (Game 3) 9:30 p.m. TNT



Friday, May 4

Atlanta Hawks @

Boston Celtics (Game 3) 7:30 p.m.

ESPN 2

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia

76ers (Game 3) 8 p.m. ESPN

L.A. Lakers @

Denver Nuggets (Game 3) 10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, May 5

Indiana Pacers

@ Orlando Magic (Game 4) 2 p.m. ESPN

Memphis

Grizzlies @ L.A. Clippers (Game 3) 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas

Mavericks (Game 4) 7:30 p.m. TNT

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz (Game

3) 10 p.m. TNT

Sunday, May 6

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia

76ers (Game 4) 1 p.m. ABC

Miami Heat @ New

York Knicks (Game 4) 3:30 p.m. ABC

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

(Game 4) 7 p.m. TNT

L.A. Lakers @ Denver Nuggets (Game

4) 9:30 p.m. TNT