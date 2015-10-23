NBA to Offer Live Games Via Social

The NBA will offer fans access to live games via social media.

Fans can click on links in posts on Twitter and Facebook to get “watch” links that will take them to a new NBA app that will give them access to live games on NBA League Pass.

This year, Live Pass will feature a single game option, as well as a team pass option. Individual games cost $6.99, and Team Pass packages cost $119.99. The full NBA League Pass costs $199.99.

NBA League Pass is offering a free trial that starts Oct. 27 and runs through Nov 3.