NBA Names Mark Tatum as Deputy Commissioner & COO

As Adam Silver gets ready to take over for David Stern as NBA commissioner, he has appointed Mark Tatum to take over his old role as deputy commissioner and COO.

The appointment was approved unanimously on Thursday by the league's Board of Governors. Tatum will assume his new role on Saturday, when Silver takes over as Commissioner.

"Mark Tatum's appointment as NBA Deputy Commissioner is recognition of the confidence our owners and teams have in his leadership ability and track record of success," said Silver. "As Deputy Commissioner and COO, Mark will use his extensive industry relationships and knowledge of our game to help guide and grow our league."

The NBA also announced the promotions of three other league executives, which also go into effect Feb. 1. Bill Koenig has been promoted to president of global media distribution, reporting to Silver. Sal LaRocca will be upped to president of global operations and merchandising, and Danny Meiseles has been promoted to president and executive producer, content.