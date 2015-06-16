NBA League Pass to Offer Single Games, Individual Team Packages

NBA League Pass will offer fans the opportunity to purchase single games and individual team packages for the 2015-16 NBA season.

The out-of-market live game service will let fans choose individual NBA League Pass live games during the regular season. Fans will be able to follow any one of the 30 teams through the individual team package.

The comprehensive full season package of nearly 1,000 live out-of-market games and other content will remain.

The new packages will be accessible for broadband and mobile subscribers on iOS and Android devices. Other details and information will be announced in mid-July.