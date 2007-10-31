NBA Goes Mobile with MediaFLO
By Glen Dickson
National Basketball Association games can now be watched on-the-go, ESPN, Verizon Wireless and Qualcomm subsidiary MediaFLO announced Wednesday.
V CAST Mobile TV, the live mobile TV service sold to consumers by Verizon Wireless and provided by MediaFLO, will start broadcasting ESPN-produced NBA games live Wednesday night to MediaFLO-enabled handsets. Initial matchups feature the Dallas Mavericks at the Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m. EST) and the Seattle Supersonics at the Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m.).
The ESPN Mobile TV channel on the V CAST Mobile TV service is expected to air more than 70 live NBA games through the course of the 2007-08 season.
"Verizon Wireless is once again demonstrating our commitment to deliver the best, exclusive programming available on mobile phones with the NBA games on V CAST Mobile TV,” said Ryan Hughes, vice president of digital-media programming for Verizon, in a statement. “For hoops fans who want to stay connected to the hardcourt action while on the go, Verizon Wireless' V CAST Mobile TV is the only service that gives them broadcast-quality access to the games they want, all in the palms of their hands."
Upcoming NBA games on ESPN Mobile TV include:
• Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (Nov. 2);
• Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 7);
• Cavaliers at Utah Jazz (Nov. 7);
• Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings (Nov. 9);
• Detroit Pistons at Lakers (Nov. 16);
• New Jersey Nets at Supersonics (Nov. 23);
• Los Angeles Clippers at Nuggets (Nov. 30);
• Lakers at Nuggets (Dec. 5);
• Supersonics at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 25); and
• Heat at New Orleans Hornets (Jan. 11).
MediaFLO has focused on live sports programming from the start, and the service is offering more than 100 live college-football games this fall.
