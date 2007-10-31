NBA Goes Mobile with MediaFLO

National Basketball Association games can now be watched on-the-go, ESPN, Verizon Wireless and Qualcomm subsidiary MediaFLO announced Wednesday.

V CAST Mobile TV, the live mobile TV service sold to consumers by Verizon Wireless and provided by MediaFLO, will start broadcasting ESPN-produced NBA games live Wednesday night to MediaFLO-enabled handsets. Initial matchups feature the Dallas Mavericks at the Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m. EST) and the Seattle Supersonics at the Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m.).

The ESPN Mobile TV channel on the V CAST Mobile TV service is expected to air more than 70 live NBA games through the course of the 2007-08 season.

"Verizon Wireless is once again demonstrating our commitment to deliver the best, exclusive programming available on mobile phones with the NBA games on V CAST Mobile TV,” said Ryan Hughes, vice president of digital-media programming for Verizon, in a statement. “For hoops fans who want to stay connected to the hardcourt action while on the go, Verizon Wireless' V CAST Mobile TV is the only service that gives them broadcast-quality access to the games they want, all in the palms of their hands."

Upcoming NBA games on ESPN Mobile TV include:

• Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (Nov. 2);

• Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 7);

• Cavaliers at Utah Jazz (Nov. 7);

• Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings (Nov. 9);

• Detroit Pistons at Lakers (Nov. 16);

• New Jersey Nets at Supersonics (Nov. 23);

• Los Angeles Clippers at Nuggets (Nov. 30);

• Lakers at Nuggets (Dec. 5);

• Supersonics at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 25); and

• Heat at New Orleans Hornets (Jan. 11).

MediaFLO has focused on live sports programming from the start, and the service is offering more than 100 live college-football games this fall.