NBA Alum, Pro Poker Player on ‘Survivor’

Scot Pollard, who spent 11 years in the NBA, is one of the 18 contestants on the next cycle of Survivor, which debuts Feb. 17 on CBS.

Filmed on the island Kaôh Rōng in Cambodia, the season will be themed “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.” The groupings of the three tribes, each comprised of six castaways, possess similar characteristics—high IQ, muscular physique or what the Survivor producers deem to be attractive appearances.

Pollard will compete in the Brawn group. A 6’ 11” center, he was an NBA journeyman who competed in the league from 1997 to 2008, his teams included the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers.

Other contestants include an Army veteran, an emergency room doctor, a bounty hunter, a former FBI agent, and pro poker player Anna Khait.