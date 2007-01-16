NATPE: Wilkos Show Is Set for NBCU

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution Tuesday confirmed that it is bringing out a fall 2007 syndicated series with Steve Wilkos, the security guard from The Jerry Springer Show.

Wilkos, a former Chicago police officer, will offer advice and dole out "his version of justice" on the series, according to NBCU.

A title for the show has not been set, but it will be taped in front of a studio audience at WMAQ Chicago, where the Springer show is taped. Richard Dominick, executive producer of Springer and upcoming The Springer Hustle on VH1, will serve as executive producer.

As expected, the Tribune and Sinclair station groups have cleared the Wilkos show in top markets representing more than half the country. It is cleared on all the Tribune stations—including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WGN Chicago and WPHL Philadelphia—and the majority of Sinclair’s—including WTTA Tampa, Fla.; WPGH Pittsburgh; WNUV Baltimore; and WLFL Raleigh, N.C.