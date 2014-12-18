NATPE Ups Jordan Ryder to VP, Domestic and International Programming

NATPE||Content First announced Thursday that Jordan Ryder has been elevated to VP, domestic and international programming, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Rod Perth, president and CEO of the B2B market and conference.

In the newly-created position, Ryder, who had been NATPE’s VP of event programming since 2010, will continue to take charge of the NATPE||Miami conference programming initiatives, in addition to responsibilities for NATPE||Europe, including organizing new programming activities for the conference. She will also help coordinate board activities and develop new satellite brand programs.

“For all of us who have worked with her, the word ‘indefatigable’ suits her perfectly,” said Perth. “She has a proven track record of managing successful events and industry-leading B2B conferences, developing strategic brand activations and sponsorship opportunities and producing forward-thinking content and programming.”

Ryder joined NATPE 10 years ago as a freelance room producer. She became director of event programming in 2008 before her promotion to VP of event programming two years later.