NATPE: Telemundo, Reset TV Partner on New Format

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2014

At a press conference on the opening day of NATPE, Telemundo unveiled several major initiatives, including a new programming alliance with Reset TV and plans to launch a second feed for its pay TV channel in Latin America.

Starting Feb. 1, 2014, the new feed for Telemundo International will cover South America and the Caribbean. The original feed will continue to serve the Mexican territory.

“This new feed for Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, will allow regional advertisers to more effectively reach their targets fueled by our compelling and engaging content,” said Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo International in a statement.

On the programing side, Telemundo Media will be working with Spain’s Reset TV on a new music competition format and weekend primetime series, set to premiere in the 2014-15 season.

The two companies plan to jointly own, develop, produce and distribute the format, which has the working title of El Artista.

“Audiences around the world have a proven appetite for innovative music competition programs that the entire family can enjoy as appointment viewing,” Santana explained in a statement. “That growing interest combined with the creativity and experience of the team at Reset TV will allow us to develop and produce a successful format for the U.S. and the international markets.”