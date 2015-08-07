NATPE Taps JP Bommel as Managing Director, COO

NATPE||Content First announced Friday it has named JP Bommel managing director and chief operating officer.

Bommel will join NATPE in September.

“JP and I will be working closely together so that he is able to learn every aspect of our association,” said CEO Rod Perth. “JP has already served in a consultancy capacity with our organization, so that experience provides a head start on the learning curve.”

Before NATPE, Bommel was founder of Barton Creek Intl., which developed global events and strategic partnerships. He previously served as VP of business development, entertainment for Reed Midem. Prior to that, he was VP of global marketing for EMI/Capitol, Sony Music and BMG.