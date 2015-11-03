NATPE Survey: More Scripted TV Is Coming

Even with the current bumper crop of scripted programming on TV, and potential cutbacks in production spending ahead, a majority (54%) of the members of the National Association of Television Program Executives who answered a survey said they believe the number of scripted shows on TV will increase over the next two years.

They also believe the quality of scripted shows will increase (47% agree) and that production budgets will decline (45%).

A bigger majority (75%) believe the increase in new scripted shows will be led by streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and Hulu.

