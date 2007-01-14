NATPE: Spencer Signs on for More Insider

Lara Spencer has signed a new multiyear deal to continue co-anchoring CBS Television Distribution’s (CTD) magazine series The Insider with Pat O’Brien.

Spencer, based in New York, has been with the show since it debuted in September 2004. The series averages 7 million viewers each day, ranking second among entertainment news magazines and third out of the five programs in the pack (CTD’s Inside Edition is second).

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, from which The Insider was spun off, is the longtime genre leader and the two magazines run in tandem in many major markets.

Spencer has hosted two CBS primetime television specials, Red Carpet Confidential and An Entertainment Tonight Event – Celebrity Weddings Unveiled.

She began her broadcasting career at WDEF Chattanooga, Tenn., before moving to News 12 in Long Island and later to WABC as a lifestyle reporter.

In 1999, she joined ABC’s Good Morning America as a national correspondent. Additionally, she served as a correspondent and co-host for PBS’ Antiques Roadshow.