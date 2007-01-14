NATPE: Sony Clears Trio of Court Shows

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has boosted clearance levels for its trio of fall court shows, newly introduced Judge David Young and returnees Judge Maria Lopez and Judge Hatchett.

Young has been cleared in 82% of the U.S., including 23 out of the top-25 markets; Lopez, the first of this season’s rookie crop to be renewed, is cleared in 92% of the U.S. and 23 out of the top-25 markets; and heading into its eighth season, Hatchett has 97% coverage and 24 out of 25 top markets renewed.

SPT is branding its court trio as The Supreme Court.