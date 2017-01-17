NATPE Reveals Winners of 2017 Reality Breakthrough Awards
By Luke McCord
NATPE announced Tuesday the winners of the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, which honors programs and people that “broke through the clutter.”
The winners were announced on the first day of the conference at a luncheon ceremony hosted by Bob Saget at the Fontainebleau Resort.
With an additional four categories (for a total of nine), the 2017 awards recognized the below winners:
Best Documentary
O.J.: Made in America (ESPN)
Best Docu-soap
Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network)
Best Factual Entertainment
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Best Game Show
Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
Best Reality Competition
The Voice (NBC)
Best Reality Host
Steve Harvey
Best Reality Personality
Blake Shelton
Best Structured Reality
Shark Tank (ABC)
Best Unstructured Reality
Hard Knocks (HBO)
