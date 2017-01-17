NATPE Reveals Winners of 2017 Reality Breakthrough Awards

NATPE announced Tuesday the winners of the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, which honors programs and people that “broke through the clutter.”

The winners were announced on the first day of the conference at a luncheon ceremony hosted by Bob Saget at the Fontainebleau Resort.

With an additional four categories (for a total of nine), the 2017 awards recognized the below winners:

Best Documentary

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN)

Best Docu-soap

Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network)

Best Factual Entertainment

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Game Show

Hollywood Game Night (NBC)

Best Reality Competition

The Voice (NBC)

Best Reality Host

Steve Harvey

Best Reality Personality

Blake Shelton

Best Structured Reality

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality

Hard Knocks (HBO)