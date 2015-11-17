NATPE Returns to Budapest in 2016

NATPE announced Tuesday its European 2016 Market & Content Summit will return to Budapest.

The three-day Central & Eastern European (CEE) region conference will feature studio screenings and local and international industry headliners.

NATPE Budapest will be held June 27-30 at the InterContinental Hotel.

“As the most important CEE event, we look forward to returning to this great city in the heart of the region to host a newly reimagined event. We will build on our international assets with a completely fresh orientation that showcases content from every country within the CEE. While remaining a market for buying and selling, we will also be focused on discovering original programming to become the bridge between these countries and the broader international buying and distribution community,” said Rod Perth, president and CEO of NATPE.