NATPE Reality Expands to Second Day in 2016

NATPE announced Tuesday it is expanding its reality programming conference NATPE Reality to a second day.

NATPE Reality, which was launched in 2015, will include the 2nd annual Reality Breakthrough Awards as well as the launch of the Reality Buyers Hall—a venue for meetings and networking.

The conference will be held on Jan. 19-20 in Miami Beach.

"The growth of NATPE REALITY mirrors the surge in attendance we have enjoyed from this critically important segment of the business," said NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth. "Reality is intensifying its footprint at the conference as a strong and vibrant economic force, reflecting its role as a permanent fixture of the interdependent television constellation alongside scripted programming.”

