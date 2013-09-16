NATPE Names 2014 Board of Directors

NATPE announced on Monday its 2014 Board of Directors.

Those appointed include: Jack Abernethy, CEO, Fox TV Stations; Joe Abruzzese, president of advertising sales at Discovery Communications, Discovery Networks; Rola Bauer, president and partner, Tandem Communications (Munich); Ira Bernstein, copresident, Debmar Mercury; Deborah Bradley, senior VP, head of program acquisitions and content licensing, Turner Broadcasting; Sean Carey, VP content acquisitions, Netflix; Alberto Ciurana, president, programming & content, Univision Communications; Lisa Honig, senior VP, program distribution, USA & Canada, Fremantle Media; Craig Hunegs, president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group; Andy Kaplan, president, worldwide networks, Sony Pictures Television; Michael Kassan, president/CEO, MediaLink; and Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP, media innovation and cross company initiatives, NBCUniversal.

"We chose each of these board members because they are at the heart of strategic relevance for NATPE. Collectively they will contribute to our growth because they are experienced executives who are successfully managing businesses during this time of enormous change…" said Rod Perth, NATPE president and CEO, in a statement. "Over the years, I've worked with many of these exceptionally talented executives, so we are colleagues that get to reconnect. Their voices will add enormous value to this organization."