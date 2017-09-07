NATPE Names 15th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award Recipients

NATPE announced Thursday the recipients of the 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.



This year’s honorees include executive producer Greg Berlanti (The CW’s Arrow and Flash); Cesar Conde, chairman, Telemundo and NBCUniversal International; actress Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie); Kevin Reilly, president, TBS and TNT; and actor Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods).



The recipients will be honored at a reception on Jan. 17, 2018 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during the annual NATPE Miami Market and Conference.



“These five extraordinary individuals have had such distinct, significant impacts on the entertainment industry,” said Lilly Tartikoff. “In choosing to honor those with careers defined by the same zeal and dedication that Brandon held dear, this event continues to be one that he would have found so meaningful. I am honored to congratulate each of these brilliant recipients of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.”



The Tartikoff Legacy Award was named in honor of programmer Brandon Tartikoff and recognizes television professionals who have exhibited excellence in their field.