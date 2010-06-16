NATPE to Honor 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' at LATV Fest

ABC's reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, produced by Endemol USA, will be honored with NATPE's third annual Innovator Award at the LATV Fest on Tuesday, July 13.

Endemol USA's Caroline Baumgard, Senior VP of Development, and Rob Smith, Senior VP of Programming, and ABC Entertainment Group's Vicki Dummer, Senior VP of Alternative Series, Specials and Late-Night, will accept the award at a cocktail reception that evening.

NATPE created the Innovator Award to recognize outstanding achievement in unscripted programming.

LATV Fest runs July 12 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.