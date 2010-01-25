NATPE: Debmar-Mercury Clears E!'s 'True Hollywood Story' in more than 65% of U.S.

NATPE 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

Debmar-Mercury has cleared E!'s True

Hollywood Story in more than 65% of the country for a fall 2010 launch, the

company said Jan. 24, on the eve of the National Association of Television Program Executives confab in Las Vegas.

Stations from the Fox, CBS, Weigel, Sunbeam,

Capitol, Scripps, Raycom and Landmark broadcast groups have picked up the show,

with clearances secured in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Debmar-Mercury

sold the one-hour strip on an all-barter basis.

Debmar-Mercury has selected key episodes out of

the more than 500 that exist. The show features in-depth interviews, celebrity

footage and behind-the-scenes scoop to tell the stories of Hollywood's famous

and infamous has aired on E! for more than a decade.

"Celebrity-driven programming works throughout

the day and attracts the key female demos coveted by advertisers," said Ira

Bernstein, Debmar-Mercury co-president, in a statement.

E!'s True Hollywood Story is the second

off-cable strip to get a firm go for fall 2010 launch. NBC Universal also hascleared its off-Bravo Real Housewives franchise in more than 85% of thecountry.