NATPE: Comedy Central Preps Latin Launch

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) The Americas has firmed up its plans for Comedy Central Latin America with the announced at NATPE that the service go on the air February 1, 2012.

The service, which was originally announced last November with the launch of new Spanish and Portuguese web sites, will initially have distribution of about 10 million subscribers across the region.

Multichannel distributors include Cablevision Mexico and affiliated PCTV Systems in Mexico and Sky, Via Embratel, OiTV and Neo TV in Brazil in Brazil. The channel will also have coverage in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Venezuela.

"VIMN's mission is to take world class brands and content and deliver them in culturally and geographically relevant ways, and the launch of Comedy Central in Latin America is the latest example of this," said Sofia Ioannou, managing director of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) The Americas in a statement. "This strategy strengthens the ongoing dialogue we have with our clients and affiliates in the region and broadens our portfolio to now include a new, multi-platform, comedy entertainment brand for the young-adult demo."

The new pan-regional service will offer a wide range of content, including U.S. programming from Comedy Central, acquisitions and original programming in both Spanish and Portuguese for their respective markets. Shows include Happily Divorced, The Exes, South Park, as well original productions like La Familia del Barrio and The Spooky Show.

In November 2011, the company launched a Spanish-language website for Comedy Central Latin America (www.comedycentral.la) and a Portuguese version (www.comedycentral.com.br) with extensive video.